Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 38,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 35.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.48. 102,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,101. The stock has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

