Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,350 ($56.83).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULVR shares. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 18,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders acquired a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $75,003,336 in the last quarter.

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,985.68 ($52.07) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £103.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,149.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,141.06. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 36.93 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 0.96%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

