Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of UL opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $145.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,442 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

