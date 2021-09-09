Unido EP (UDO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $603,122.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and approximately $603,122.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00065128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00133018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00190690 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.80 or 0.07322516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,463.69 or 0.99956291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.92 or 0.00840985 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,121,741 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

