Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultralife were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ULBI opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. Ultralife Co. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 3.77%.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 5,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $40,648.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 569,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,669.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 7,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $61,265.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.