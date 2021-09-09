Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $102.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 1.81. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $41,353.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,876.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,884 shares of company stock valued at $380,069. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

