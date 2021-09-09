UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on UiPath in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.71.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH stock opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $1,342,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 637,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,073,766.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $409,526,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $411,517,000. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.