UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959. Endesa has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

