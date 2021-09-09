UBS Group Reiterates “€77.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

UBS Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.80 ($95.06).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €64.91 ($76.36) on Monday. Basf has a 52 week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.07.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

