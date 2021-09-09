UBS Group Lowers The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $775.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price cut by analysts at UBS Group from $850.00 to $775.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAM. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,015.00.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

SAM opened at $559.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $734.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $979.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.75. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $551.47 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,750 in the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after acquiring an additional 200,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Boston Beer by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,958 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in The Boston Beer by 42.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after acquiring an additional 90,109 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.