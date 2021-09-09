UBS Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €100.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAN. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €98.88 ($116.32).

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down €2.16 ($2.54) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €84.79 ($99.75). The company had a trading volume of 2,173,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is €87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.59. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.