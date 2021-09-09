Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total value of $2,440,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,943,639.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE TYL opened at $482.81 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $498.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $480.84 and a 200-day moving average of $444.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 129.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.95.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

