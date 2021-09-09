Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total value of $2,440,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,943,639.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE TYL opened at $482.81 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $498.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $480.84 and a 200-day moving average of $444.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 129.79 and a beta of 0.60.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.95.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
