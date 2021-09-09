Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 630 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,089,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,635 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,133,000 after buying an additional 6,036,611 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after buying an additional 1,223,073 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,984,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,101,000 after buying an additional 685,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,482,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY stock opened at $62.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.