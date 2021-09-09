Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.43.

NYSE PH opened at $287.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $192.25 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

