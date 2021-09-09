Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,887,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,762,000 after buying an additional 142,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

