Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in HP by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 37,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in HP by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 473,426 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HP by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

