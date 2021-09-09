Twin Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in Okta by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Okta by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $263.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.84 and a 200 day moving average of $241.72. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,531 shares of company stock worth $52,605,591. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

