Twin Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.1% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 247.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 41,330 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 115,652 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 247,492 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

