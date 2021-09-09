TurtleCoin (TRTL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.40 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $13.40 million and $402,964.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 132.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 86% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 110,186,412,630 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

