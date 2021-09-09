Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

TPB stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 91,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,112. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $61.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $47.93. The company has a market cap of $942.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

