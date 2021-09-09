TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CFO Buys $15,860.00 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $15,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $614.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 9.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth about $76,000.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

