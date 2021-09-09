Truegame (TGAME) Price Down 24.2% This Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, Truegame has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $59,803.62 and approximately $2,106.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00168500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About Truegame

TGAME is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

