TrueFeedBack 24-Hour Volume Hits $99,861.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and $99,861.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

