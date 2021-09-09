Trinity Network Credit (TNC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,843.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $342,021.67 and approximately $2,843.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trinity Network Credit Coin Profile

Trinity Network Credit is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

