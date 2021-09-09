Tri-Continental Co. (TY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 23rd

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2986 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

TY stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Tri-Continental has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $35.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tri-Continental stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

