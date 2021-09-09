Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $21.48. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.

TRMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

