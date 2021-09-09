Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Up to $21.13

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.13, but opened at $22.13. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 1,941 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush cut Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $175,503 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 983.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,323,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

