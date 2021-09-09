TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $750.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $676.93.

TDG stock opened at $585.02 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $626.11 and a 200-day moving average of $620.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,966,665. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,208,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,562,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

