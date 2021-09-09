Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,157. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $115.28 and a 12-month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.