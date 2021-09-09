Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,192,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Capri by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,736,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,551,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,804,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,024,000 after buying an additional 50,705 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Capri by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,703,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Capri by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,562,000 after purchasing an additional 676,006 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

CPRI opened at $55.46 on Thursday. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.92.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.