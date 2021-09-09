Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $196.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

