Tradition Wealth Management LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $135.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.26 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.20 and its 200 day moving average is $112.51. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $137.84.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

