Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KWEB stock opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average is $68.66. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $104.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.