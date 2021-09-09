Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $103,000 Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 708.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Arik Prawer sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,540 shares of company stock worth $5,931,175. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $208.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.91.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

