TradeStars Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $323,180.00 (TSX)

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. TradeStars has a market cap of $2.35 million and $323,180.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TradeStars coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TradeStars has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00062881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00133290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.23 or 0.00192476 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.10 or 0.07377302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,281.19 or 0.99830441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.89 or 0.00774142 BTC.

About TradeStars

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,271 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

Buying and Selling TradeStars

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TradeStars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TradeStars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TradeStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

