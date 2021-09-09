Traders Buy Large Volume of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Call Options (NYSE:SOAC)

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 35,073 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,698% compared to the typical volume of 1,951 call options.

Shares of NYSE:SOAC opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

