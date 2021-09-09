Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY)

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 9,871 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 841% compared to the typical volume of 1,049 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 277.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the first quarter valued at $206,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WKEY stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.75. 51,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,712. WISeKey International has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20.

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

