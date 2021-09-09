Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:CURV opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26. Torrid has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $33.19.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

