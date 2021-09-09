TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 174,200 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174,200 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Entegris worth $91,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth $75,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,316 shares of company stock worth $8,345,710. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.66. 1,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,105. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.17 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.04 and a 200 day moving average of $113.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

