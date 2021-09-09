TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 317.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Floor & Decor worth $75,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FND. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

FND traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $123.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.42. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $4,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,873 shares of company stock worth $21,236,722. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

