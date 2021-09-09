TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $152.42 Million Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,056,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the quarter. Zendesk makes up approximately 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $152,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,388,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,696,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,130,000 after purchasing an additional 844,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 163,719 shares of company stock valued at $21,710,963. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ZEN traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,054. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.05. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.05 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

