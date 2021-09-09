TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $138.54 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,100 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up about 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $138,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after buying an additional 1,566,873 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in TransUnion by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,599 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TransUnion by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,233 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,278,000 after purchasing an additional 808,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in TransUnion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,207,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,574. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.73.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.