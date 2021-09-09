TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,750 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.43% of argenx worth $65,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in argenx by 4,583.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in argenx by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $334.92. 268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,556. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $215.44 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.99.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, argenx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.08.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

