Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 500 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRNS. Wedbush raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -66.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.06. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

