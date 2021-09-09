Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $215.25 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.79. The company has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

