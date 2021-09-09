Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 21.2% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRU opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day moving average is $100.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.