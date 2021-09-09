Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $352.71 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,516 shares of company stock worth $75,900,110. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

