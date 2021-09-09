Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Buys Shares of 4,895 Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 126.4% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 930,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 519,351 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 26.9% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 588,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 324,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Red Violet by 149.7% during the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 218,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 130,961 shares in the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Violet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

RDVT stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.58 million, a P/E ratio of -219.99 and a beta of 0.66. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

