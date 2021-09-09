TheStreet Upgrades Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to “B”

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TKC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TKC opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.57. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

