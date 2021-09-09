The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Raised by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies makes up about 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,936,000 after purchasing an additional 361,036 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 65,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 78,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,560. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

